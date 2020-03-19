Town Hall: Coronavirus facts and fiction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From closing businesses to self-quarantining, the COVID-19 outbreak is overwhelming many people. KCAU 9 hosted a live discussion about the coronavirus with local health experts and officials.

The panel included Tyler Brock, the deputy director of laboratory services at Siouxland District health, the medical director at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s, Dr. Mike Kafka, and Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxlands Chief Medical Officer.

Watch a replay of the town hall stream above.

KCAU 9 will host another town hall next week Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and look at how the virus is affecting peoples’ routines.