Topeka will pay you $15k to move there

(CNN) — The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there.
Topeka officials approved a new program that offers incentives in hopes to attract more people to live and work there.
The program is called ‘Choose Topeka’ and partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 for those who buy a house.
These incentives are performance-based, once a resident has spent a year living in the community.
The city hopes this will boost the area’s population and work toward fostering an “intentional community.”
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- 67-year-old grandmother to graduate from Texas Tech
- After uncertain filing period, Democratic U.S. Senate candidates seek to “get down to business”
- Sherman, Jenkins among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award
- Sources: Murder-Suicide Investigation Involves Mother and 5-Year-Old Daughter
- Mom and 2-week-old baby missing, last seen in South Austin