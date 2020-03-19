Top Wisconsin official: Spring election faces many problems

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official says the state could face a litany of problems if it holds its spring election as scheduled, despite the coronavirus crisis.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe sent a memo to commissioners on Wednesday outlining problems with not postponing the April 7 elections and presidential primary, including a shortage of absentee envelopes, a possible disruption in mail service, and the risk of exposing elderly poll workers and voters to the disease.

Gov. Tony Evers has said he wants the election to go on as planned. The elections commission scheduled an emergency meeting for late Wednesday afternoon to discuss the challenges.

