AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The winter months are on the horizon here on the High Plains. So far this month it has already felt like winter, with temperatures consistently below average. We looked ahead at climate predictions with the Amarillo National Weather Service (NWS) to see what the rest of the season could look like.

“So we’re in a third season of a La Nina this winter. So the outlook is still looking for leaning towards drier than normal, with near normal temperatures.” said Michael Gittinger, Meteorologist in Charge at the Amarillo NWS, “Rainfall is gonna be a little tricky this year, because we’re coming out of the La Nina at some point later in the season… So that’ll be something to watch, does our weather pattern change quicker or slower as we’re making this transition.”

Preparation for winter and fire safety will also be crucial in the coming months. Make sure you have winter emergency kits and other necessities so you are ready for extreme cold or blizzard situations. Also make property preparations, like cutting tall and dry grass, to be ready for fire weather.