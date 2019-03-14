Top Stories

Xcel Reports Lineman Death in Hereford

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 08:46 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 08:46 AM CDT

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Xcel is reporting a line worker's death while working in Hereford to restore power. 

Xcel released the following statement regarding the incident:

Our thoughts are with the family of the line worker who lost his life Wednesday evening while working to restore power in Hereford, Texas. We are working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident and are committed to supporting our employee's family and coworkers during this difficult time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News