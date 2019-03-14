Xcel Reports Lineman Death in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Xcel is reporting a line worker's death while working in Hereford to restore power.
Xcel released the following statement regarding the incident:
Our thoughts are with the family of the line worker who lost his life Wednesday evening while working to restore power in Hereford, Texas. We are working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident and are committed to supporting our employee's family and coworkers during this difficult time.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
More Stories
-
Officials say a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler has closed…
-
Extreme wind blows a semi over going a high rate of speed! Wind gusts…
-
It's a Social Scene in 2019
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-