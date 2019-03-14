Xcel Reports Lineman Death in Hereford

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Xcel is reporting a line worker's death while working in Hereford to restore power.

Xcel released the following statement regarding the incident:

Our thoughts are with the family of the line worker who lost his life Wednesday evening while working to restore power in Hereford, Texas. We are working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident and are committed to supporting our employee's family and coworkers during this difficult time.

