WT’s Buff Guarantee Promises No-Risk Registration for Upcoming Semester

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has made a decision to treat students fairly and remove as much risk as possible.

The University will accomplish this through the Buff Guarantee, which will offer students a 100 percent refund of any tuition, fees, books, and room and board if they withdraw from the University on or before Aug. 23.

“With our Buff Guarantee, there’s no risk in registering now,” said Jeff Baylor, executive director of admissions. “One hundred percent of funds will be returned if, for any reason, students decide not to attend WT.”

Classes, which resume Aug. 24 for the next semester, will be offered on campus, online and a combination of both. Students need to enroll early to ensure they’ll be placed in the style of class that they prefer, Baylor said. Housing slots are almost gone, as well, so students who intend to enroll this fall need to do so now, he continued.

“WT is prepared for a full return to campus in August, but contingency plans are in place no matter what the situation is,” said Mike Knox, vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success.

Safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place, including social distancing in classrooms, residence halls and laboratories; a requirement to wear masks; and other protocols.

Move-In Day 2020 will be expanded to Aug. 18, 19 and 20, to space out the number of students and families moving into residence halls.

“It’s a new world, but we are ready for whatever upcoming months may have in store and will always put the safety of our students and campus community first,” Knox said.

