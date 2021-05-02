WTAMU’s online MBA program ranked No. 12 in Fortune Education’s first list of best programs

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s online MBA program has been ranked No. 12 in Fortune Education’s list of best programs, the university announced. The national recognition comes as more than 100 programs across the country were surveyed for the list.

This is Fortune’s first time ranking online MBA’s. WT officials said the ranking was comprised of four qualifications: Program Score (based on a questionnaire sent to schools), the Fortune 1000 Score (calculates the number of MBA alumni who are executives at Fortune 1000 companies), Brand Score (which measures brand strength) and Prestige Score (measures reputation).

“One of the best things about the Fortune ranking is that so much of the score is based on the institution’s brand and success of our students,” said Dr. Robert Allen King, Director of Graduate Business Programs. “Seeing the Engler College of Business name in the same arena as so many other well-known academic institutions shows how many people recognize the value of our program.”

WT has prestigious company in the rankings, according to school officials. Other Top 12 schools included in the rankings were University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill, Carnegie Mellon University, Syracuse University and Rice University.

To see WT’s complete grade profile, including the full list of ranked MBA programs, click here.