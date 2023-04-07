AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University opened a new exhibit Thursday night at the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall. The exhibit was created by graduate student Joey “Wise” Matinez.

Martinez has been doing graffiti since 1992 when he would leave his parent’s home at 14 years old to cover other graffiti in his neighborhood. Martinez said from the beginning he wanted to beautify the neighborhood and graffiti was his way of doing that. Before Martinez became a graduate student at WTAMU he served in the Marine Corps which gave him the opportunity to make art in Brazil, Nicaragua, the Netherlands, and Japan.

“After I started doing graffiti as a kid, you know, it motivated me a lot. And it made me start doing better in high school. So right after high school, I wanted to start going to college,” said Martinez. “And so, the only way I could do that was by joining the military. So, I joined the marine corps in 1996. I stayed in the marine corps for about for six and a half years active duty.”

Martinez also joined the US Army Reserves, during training in the reserves Martinez got injured before he could get deployed to Afghanistan. With Martinez dealing with being a disabled veteran and the recent passing of his mother, he said art is what helped him mentally get through the challenging times.

“I’ve been challenged with depression, and there’s times where I don’t want to do anything. So, this type of art, any kind of art that I do. It’s always brought me, you know, it’s always made me feel productive and got me up from out of bed and made me want to just do something good with myself,” said Martinez. “I’ve been doing graffiti for a little over 30 years. And you know, and it’s just helped me throughout the years. “

Martinez said that his art is filled with emotion, and he hopes when people see his work, they feel the emotion he put into it.

“You know, I lost my mother in this last February and so a lot of that pain went into the work that I was doing. So, I’m very grateful to do that, you know, or pour my heart into my artwork,” said Matinez.

WTAMU art program director Jon Revett said that Martinez’s work is leaving an important impact on the community.

“He is commenting on social and political issues. Like veteran care, health care, and he is doing it in a language that is universal. Meaning that it is abstract and not pointed. Once you investigate the work you kind of see how important the work is,” said Revett.

Martinez talked about his plans for the future.

“You know, it’s always been a dream to teach at a university. So, I’m going to shoot for my goals, and I know at one point when I feel like I’m ready to, to start teaching. Even if it’s me starting a nonprofit organization to teach disabled veterans to help them with their trauma and doing therapy work,” said Martinez. “That would be good for me, but if there’s ever a time in my life where I start to teach, at a university that that would be my ultimate goal.”

Martinez’s ‘Overload’ exhibit will be displayed in the Dord Fitz formal gallery in Mary Moody Northern Hall until April 23rd. Fitz Gallery will be open Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and by appointment on Fridays and Saturdays.