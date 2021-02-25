Wonderland Park hosting on-site job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you or someone you know is in need of a spring/summer job, Wonderland may have an opportunity for you. Wonderland Amusement Park is hosting an on-site job fair tomorrow, March 6, between 1 and 4 p.m., park officials said.

Job fair attendees will be able to visit with team members who operate rides, games and concessions, park officials stated.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and be available to work Saturdays and Sundays. According to Wonderland officials, if you would like to participate in the job fair, go to Wonderland Park and enter through the Northwest gate near the Mouse Trap Roller Coaster.

Park officials are encouraging applicants to expedite the process by filling out an employment application here.

Documentation needed at the interview include a government issued ID (state ID, driver’s license or passport) and social security card. You can also bring a social security card, birth certificate and school ID, park officials said.

Wonderland employees get benefits like riding for free, complimentary WOW Passes and discounted rates for family members, park officials explained.

Wonderland Park opens on April 3 and operates daily through Labor day. For the full 2021 season calendar, click here.