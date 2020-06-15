Wonderland Amusement Park announces Opening Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is welcoming visitors for the first time this year on Friday.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday for park guests.

Guests are in for a surprise as Wonderland anticipates unveiling two new rides in the popular West End. The Spin-o-Saurus Roller Coaster and Old Tymers Car Ride are sure to WOW visitors of all ages.

They join more than 30 other exciting attractions throughout the Park that have thrilled generations of families across the region for nearly seven decades.

Of course, visitor safety is always the number one priority at Wonderland so in addition to strict ongoing safety protocols, new procedures have been put in place to address COVID-19 concerns.

Guests will find hand sanitizer at gates, all kiosks and each food stand. Brightly colored stickers will be placed throughout the Park to assist with social distancing. And, Wonderland employees will be wearing masks and frequently sanitizing rides. Guests are encouraged to wear masks but are not required to do so.

The Borchardt Family and Wonderland Amusement Park team have missed all those smiling faces and look forward to welcoming you back to the wonderful World of Wonderland!

A full 2020 calendar that includes Park hours can be found at WonderlandPark.com along with a $2 off coupon for WOW Passes.

