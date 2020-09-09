Wildfires: Preparing For The Worst

(NBC News) The wildfires burning across California show one of the most frightening risks for homeowners.

Roy Wright, CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business Home Safety, says there steps you can take to prepare ahead of time to reduce your risk of damage.

“You need to pay attention to any place around your home where organic material can accumulate,” he says.

Keep your house and the the area around it clean can reduce the risk.

“You need to clean those gutters, you need to blow all those other pieces away,” Wright says. “You should not be storing material underneath your deck of any kind.”

When it comes to landscaping, Wright stresses the ‘five foot rule.’

“You want things that are non flammable in that first five feet, so rock is an appropriate thing to lay on the ground. There are succulents and other kinds of landscaping, that would not be as flammable,” he explains.

Homeowners also need to think about the roof. It should be fire rated.

