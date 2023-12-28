AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center are giving people a chance to recycle their real Christmas trees.

“So, we’re collecting Christmas trees right now, because at our Wildcat Bluff the next few months, we’re working on a stream restoration project. This project is going to encompass almost the whole property,” said Kyle Hadley, Director of Exhibits and Facilities. “Our goal is to actually help maintain water in the area. Also, just saturate the lands, we can get more native plants and trees to grow.”

Hadley said that this project is not only a way to safely recycle Christmas trees, but it is also a way to benefit the area.

“When they dry out, they’re very, very flammable. So anytime you just leave them out on the side of the road, things like that spark from anything or a chain on a trailer or anything can cause a huge fire,” said Hadley. “So, we’re going to be keeping them in in a safe area, but then also just putting them out back in nature.”

Hadley talked more about why the center decided to do this project.

“Our whole purpose is to try to maintain the natural state of the Panhandle and so with this project, and with all the projects that we do out here. It’s bettering the land, incorporating the community in that and teaching them the ways of the land,” said Hadley. “Both in terms of the resources that are out here, the animals that are out here and all the land that is a beautiful place to be.”

To recycle your tree at the center you can call the Don Harrington Discovery Center at 806-355-9547 to set up a time to drop off your tree. Or you can visit the Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center Facebook page.