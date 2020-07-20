Wheeler County chase leads to meth seizure

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS arrested Juan Huerta, 48, of Bolivar, Missouri, after an attempted traffic stop leads to chase.

Officials say a Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler 300 for a traffic violation on I-40 eastbound in Gray County.

Huerta, continued to evade the Trooper on eastbound on I-40. Huerta, still refusing to stop, took the 146 exit and turned north onto County Line Road (borders Gray and Wheeler Counties). Huerta, then turned east onto FM-2473. While the Trooper was attempting to catch up to and gain a visual on the fleeing vehicle, a Gray County Deputy, who was posted at the intersection of County Line Road and FM 2473, observed the vehicle turn east onto FM 2473 in Wheeler County, so he took the lead in trying to get the vehicle to stop. Huerta finally stopped, bailed out of the vehicle and ran on foot into the thick brush off the roadway out of sight.

The Trooper arrived on scene and a manhunt ensued.

Multiple Troopers, Gray County Deputies, Wheeler County Deputies and TDCJ assisted in attempting to locate Huerta. At approximately 4:10 p.m., Huerta was located outside a residence off of FM 2473 (approximately 10 miles west of Wheeler). Huerta was taken into custody and transported to the Wheeler County Jail. The Trooper located 1.75 pounds of meth and less than 2oz. of marijuana in Huerta’s vehicle.

Huerta was booked in jail on the following charges : evading in a vehicle (felony), felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. (Class B misdemeanor).

Huerta also had four active out of state felony warrants.