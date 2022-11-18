AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We have already hit that point in time where wind chill is affecting us in the mornings and overnight hours. Here we talked about wind chill and its importance to us.

According to the Amarillo National Weather Service, “Cold temperatures are expected on Saturday morning with lows dropping into the lower teens. Wind chill temperatures may drop to near 0 on Saturday morning in the northern Panhandles.”

Chief Meteorologist, John Harris, helps define wind chill for us. He said, “The wind chill is basically the effects of cold air on animals on human beings… So for example, if it’s really cold outside, and you have a wind blowing, that cold wind will wick the warmth away from your body and actually drive your core temperature down, which can then lead to hypothermia, and then possibly to death. And so wind chills can be very uncomfortable, but can also lead to being something very serious.”

Along with hypothermia, frostbite is another serious ailment that can occur from wind chill.