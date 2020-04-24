Westgate Mall re-opening today following retail-to-go guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Westgate Mall owners, Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, are reporting the mall will re-open today following retail-to-go guidelines.

The owners say doors to the mall will not be open to the public.

The mall will be operating on limited hours of 11 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The owners encourage all merchants to re-open their locations at their properties which will allow a restart of business operation.

In order to perform Retail-To-Go, the following must be followed as per the order from the Governor:

All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available. Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.

Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.

We urge all employees to take common-sense health precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), such as frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 % alcohol to stay healthy.

