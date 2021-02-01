Western Plateau Rockin’ Roadrunners selected to perform for Texas Music Educators Association 2021 Convention

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Amarillo Independent School District, the Western Plateau Rockin’ Roadrunners have been selected to perform for the Texas Music Educators Association 2021 Clinic / Convention until Feb. 11.

According to the announcement, “Western Plateau’s 4th and 5th grade honor choir, Rockin’ Roadrunners, under the direction of Mary Ferguson, has been invited to perform for the 2021 TMEA Clinic/Convention, held virtually, February 11-13, 2021. The Rockin’ Roadrunners’ virtual convention performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. on February 11th.”

“Ensembles invited by TMEA demonstrate the highest level of achievement in music education. It is only through the genuine commitment and collaboration of every student and director involved that an ensemble achieves this honor. Hundreds of ensembles applied for selection as a 2021 TMEA Invited Performing Group. Being selected to perform for the largest music educators’ convention in the nation is an exceptionally high honor.”

“Western Plateau Elementary Rockin’ Roadrunners honor choir has a rich tradition that began in 1991. In the fall of 2011, the choir took on a more traditional choral roll, rehearsing and performing from September through May.”

“The Rockin’ Roadrunners have regularly perform The Star-Spangled Banner for several sporting events, including North American Hockey League’s Amarillo Bulls, West Texas A&M University Lady Buffs Basketball; three Texas Tech University teams including Lady Raiders Basketball, Red Raiders Baseball, and Red Raiders Men’s Basketball; and the Amarillo Sod Poodles Minor League Baseball team. Along with two choir concerts and two performing tours, the Rockin’ Roadrunners perform annually in the Greater Southwest Music Festival, an event in which they were chosen Best in Class Elementary Choir in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2019.”