CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials report that West Texas A&M will host a dozen regional pianists for a concert free of charge. The concert will begin around 5 p.m. on July 31 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

According to a WT’s press release, “The High Plains Piano Extravaganza” will include an assortment of piano ensemble combinations performing an array of styles and genres.

“The piano repertoire for multiple players on one or more pianos has held a special place for centuries,” said Dr. Choong-ha Nam, professor in the School of Music in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.” and I am thrilled to present this fun and enjoyable program with my colleagues.”

The lineup of performers will include:

Nam; Dr. Sarah Rushing, WT assistant professor of music.

Stephen Simpson, WT administrative associate, and piano teacher.

Denise Parr-Scanlin, retired WT professor of music.

Dr. James Rauscher, retired Amarillo College professor of music.

Minkyoung Song, is a WT graduate student from South Korea.

Sandy McQueen, is a WT alumnus who lives in Dallas.

Area piano teachers: Debra Wilcox, Adrianne Sage, Eileen Moss, Andreanna Hawbaker, and Debra Simpson; all but Simpson are WT alumni.