AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Lady Buff Volleyball team season came to an end after falling in four sets to Cal State LA in the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

WT reports top stats from Lady Buffs this match, senior Emma Becker led the team with 11 kills on 26 attempts with only two errors to hit .346. Other leaders in the championship match include Junior Ainsley Malis who led the team with 18 assists while Bryli Contreras led with 19 digs and Taytum Stow led with five blocks.

The Lady Buffs wiht another succeful season under Coach Kendra Potts, winning a total of 33 games and are National Runner-ups for the second time in school history.

Lady Buffs recognized the following as NCAA DII All-Tournament:

WTAMU detiled that the Lady Buffs fell behind early in the first two sets finding themselves fighting from behind but struggling to secure the lead. During the third set the Lady Buffs began with the lead and managed to keep momentum winning that set.

The fourth set was was a replay of the first two sets. The Lady Buffs fell behind early leading to the Golden Eagles winning thier first national title in volleyball and in any women’s team sport since whier 1982 inception.

Team 1 2 3 4 F Cal State LA 25 25 22 25 (3) West Tex. A&M 23 16 25 14 (1) via West Texas A&M University Website

For more information regarding the Lady Buffs visit the WTAMU website.