West Texas A&M University president hosting watch party for Buffs basketball title game

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University President Dr. Walter Wendler will host a watch party on campus to root on the Buffs men’s basketball team while it fights for its first NCAA Division II Championship on Saturday, WT said.

The championship game against No. 4 Northwest Missouri State tips off at 11 a.m. Saturday on CBS. School officials said doors open at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Bank Center on the WT campus in Canyon.

“We are the Panhandle’s University, and bringing this title home for the first time will be a historic moment for our entire region,” Wendler said. “I will be at the game in Evansville, Ind., myself, but I hope that Buff fans — people and families from around the Top 26 counties of the Panhandle — will converge at WT on Saturday to show their support and celebrate together. I will provide lunch during this celebratory event.”

Free pizza and soft drinks, courtesy of Dr. Wendler, will be provided for everyone in attendance, and WT also reported that 400 guests will receive WT Spirit Cowbells.

“We will share live footage from the watch party on our social media channels and elsewhere, so I want the nation to see a raucous celebration as our Buffs fight for our first national basketball championship,” Dr. Wendler said.

WT officials noted that COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at the watch party, including face coverings and social distancing.

Fans are encouraged to join the party on social media and use #BuffsChampionship on their social channels of choice, WT said.

The Buffs advanced to the title game after a historic three-point buzzer beater shot by sophomore guard Zach Toussaint, of Johnsburg, Ill. The shot heard around the Panhandle secured the victory over No. 13 Lincoln Memorial University on Thursday.