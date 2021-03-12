West Texas A&M University moving from cheer and dance squads, forming single spirit squad

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is moving from its traditional cheer and dance squads to a single spirit squad, which will perform at games starting in the fall.

WT Director of Athletics Michael McBroom said WT’s new spirit squad will lead cheers and yells, but tumbling and stunts are not required to join. With about 24 members, the new team will be bigger, and those members will receive scholarships to offset education costs.

McBroom said scholarships for current members will be applied for the year, but associated coaching roles and athletics oversight will end March 31.

Current cheerleaders say McBroom wanted to do away with their squads, but McBroom said it’s not true.

“That’s a false claim. We have funded cheer, have been funding cheer”, said McBroom. “We had a change in coaching and brought in a new coach. We have grown cheer we’ve offered opportunities to travel and supported it and given them opportunities to grow. I don’t think there’s anything that you could point to that says that athletics, and the university hasn’t supported cheer.”

According to McBroom, cheer and dance coaches are not university employees, but are contracted out and paid a monthly stipend for their efforts. Their roles will also end at the end of March.

McBroom went on to explain that this was not a financial decision and that WT is actually investing more in the future spirit squad. He said he hopes current members will try out for the new squad.