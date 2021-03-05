West Texas A&M receives COVID-19 protocol guidance from Texas A&M System

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M System announced its guidance on its COVID-19 protocols in light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order lifting COVID-19 restrictions statewide Tuesday. The order goes into effect Wednesday, March 10.

According to Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, A&M faculty, staff and students will continue to follow system guidance on testing, masks, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities among other A&M system-related matters.

The ruling will be universal at all six universities in the Texas A&M System, including West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

In a release, Sharp said the ruling is based on current conditions. He also explained that by its members continuing to follow system protocols, this will help them successfully complete the semester.

The Texas A&M System, Chancellor Sharp noted, may provide additional guidance throughout the semester and moving forward as conditions warrant.

Chancellor Sharp said he anticipates system-wide guidance protocols being lifted at the end of the spring semester. However, with this decision, all rules, procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, masks, testing, physical distancing and other protocols will be determined at the local institution level, based on local conditions, and reviewed by the Texas A&M System.