Dateline to feature well know Amarillo Spielbauer case tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dateline will feature the Jeremy Spielbauer case which is a well known case set in Amarillo tonight, June 4 at 9/8c on NBC.
Spielbauer was found guilty in 2014 for the murder of his ex-wife and was sentenced to life in prison. In 2018, his conviction was overturned on the basis that the trial court denied challenges to two members of the jury.
