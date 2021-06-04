Dateline to feature well know Amarillo Spielbauer case tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dateline will feature the Jeremy Spielbauer case which is a well known case set in Amarillo tonight, June 4 at 9/8c on NBC.

Spielbauer was found guilty in 2014 for the murder of his ex-wife and was sentenced to life in prison. In 2018, his conviction was overturned on the basis that the trial court denied challenges to two members of the jury.

To watch a sneak peek of the Dateline special click here.

For the latest on the case click here.