PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that “The Fabric of Time”, an exhibit featuring artistic quilts and designs, is now on display at the University’s Abraham Art Gallery in Plainview.

According to WBU, the exhibit, which features works created by local and regional artists in the Caprock Art Quilters group, opened Monday, Oct. 2, and will be displayed through Dec. 15.

Abraham Art Gallery is located on the atrium level of the Wayland J.E. and L.E. Mabee Learning Resources Center.

Gallery hours:

Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WBU said that the Fabric of Time highlights the individual artistic paths of each of the members in the art quilter group, allowing them to show their progression, exploration of techniques, styles, and themes over time, and unique perspectives while creating a rich body of work.

“Many of the creators have competed regionally and nationally in juried shows, consistently winning awards and recognition, as well as being published in fiber arts books and magazines,” WBU said.

WBU also mentioned that select fabric art quilts are available to purchase in the gallery.

The exhibition includes the artistic works of:

Valerie Komkov Hill,

Cinde Ebeling

Rerrie Eads

Ann Hicks

Marian Ann Montgomery

Sandra Stephenson

Muff Fregia

Jean C. R. Grimes

Ellie Kreneck

Nancy K. Fisher

WBU elaborated that Caprock Arti Quilters is a regional group organized for the purpose of creating and sharing original works in textiles and fiber and expanding the definition of what a quilt is. The group meets quarterly for workshops and business agendas near Lubbock and welcomes new members.