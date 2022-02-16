AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District hosted a water conservation symposium at the Amarillo Civic Center on Wednesday. Local water using groups met to learn about new technology and programs.

Deputy General Manager for the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority, Chad Pernell, said they have provided water to 11 cities in the region since the 1960s.

However, in this drought, Pernell said less water is coming from Lake Meredith.

“Our lake levels dropped some. We’re not using as much water out of Lake Meredith as we have in the past. We’re using our well water but you know, we’d still like to see more water,” said Pernell. “That means people, you know, don’t have to use as much for watering their lawns and other things. So, when you’re in a drought, you know, it affects a lot of areas of water usage.”

Assistant City Manager for the City of Amarillo, Floyd Hartman, said the groups come together every two years to talk about water projects, water plants, and focus on legislative issues related to water.

“It’s one of the primary things in the state water plan to provide that water for future generations. You know, there’s a limited amount of water in the world, and in the Texas Panhandle is probably much more limited compared to the world,” said Hartman. “So, one of the biggest components of future water sources is conservation of current sources.”

Hartman said the City has recently received funding for a new, automatic smart water meter system. He said the Amarillo City Council has approved a $28.5 million loan and $1 million grant from the Texas Water Board for the program.

“It’s a 0% interest loan over the life of the project is 20 years, saving residents about $8 million in their water bill to pay for this project,” said Hartman. “It will begin in about a month and it will last until 2024 when all the meters have been replaced.”

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said the smart meters will be digital and customers can control it with an app on their phone, not only saving them money but helping them conserve more water.

“So, if you were to have a leak, or you wanted to monitor what your water usage was, you’ll be able to see that because it will be telling you digitally through that new water meter exactly what your water usage is,” said Mayor Nelson. “So, knowing what your water usage allows you to set goals and hold yourself accountable.”