LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department released dashcam footage of a crash that involved a vehicle that was not able to stop on Loop 289 earlier this month.

According to LPD, the driver of the vehicle called 911 while driving on Loop 289 on Feb. 18 and said that their brakes were not working and the accelerator was malfunctioning. The vehicle was going at a high rate of speed.

Police said officers found the vehicle and one officer tried to move in front to warn traffic and attempted to contain the vehicle.

While going west in the 2800 block of N. Loop 289, the car hit the back of the patrol vehicle and rolled over – coming to rest in a field said police.

LPD said the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The officer was not injured.