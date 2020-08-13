Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday

SANTA FE, NM (KQRE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday, August 13, to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response and talk about the 2020 Census. The news conference will take place at 4 p.m.
During the governor’s last COVID-19 news conference Gov. Lujan Grisham announced some senior living facilities in New Mexico would be able to allow in-person visits. To comply with new guidelines, the visit has to be outdoors, with residents and visitors 10 feet apart with plexiglass in between.
The governor also last week issued a revised executive order about quarantine requirements. In the newly revised order, the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine does not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state to obtain medical care. It also will not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state for less than 24 hours for parenting responsibilities.
