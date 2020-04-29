REPLAY: City of Amarillo gives update on COVID-19 response 4/29/2020

UPDATE 11:16 A.M. – Northwest Texas Hospital is reporting that 28 ventilators are being used currently. They have 40 to use but eight of them are placed around the hospital in case of emergency. That leaves just a few more to use for patients.

UPDATE 11:10 A.M. – Director of Amarillo Public Health Casie Stoughton says 654 total cases in Potter and Randall County. 205 cases in Randall County and 449 in Potter County.

UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – Mayor Nelson talks about adding extra data to the City of Amarillo’s report card. Mayor Nelson reports around 90-percent of patients do not need hospitalization.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m. – Mayor Nelson is sending a request for more supplies as we are now a hot spot for coronavirus.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo’s latest Zoom meeting on COVID-19.

Today we are joined by:

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available during the Zoom meeting.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:14 a.m. on April 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver5
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry14
Dallam101
Deaf Smith2611
Donley248
Gray429
Hansford51
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson132
Moore294386
Ochiltree241
Oldham31
Parmer6
Potter449649
Quay41
Randall205352
Roberts2
Roosevelt8
Sherman146
Swisher94
Texas107113
Union3
Wheeler6
TOTAL1,29818259
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

