REPLAY: City of Amarillo gives update on COVID-19 response 4/29/2020

UPDATE 11:16 A.M. – Northwest Texas Hospital is reporting that 28 ventilators are being used currently. They have 40 to use but eight of them are placed around the hospital in case of emergency. That leaves just a few more to use for patients.

UPDATE 11:10 A.M. – Director of Amarillo Public Health Casie Stoughton says 654 total cases in Potter and Randall County. 205 cases in Randall County and 449 in Potter County.

UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – Mayor Nelson talks about adding extra data to the City of Amarillo’s report card. Mayor Nelson reports around 90-percent of patients do not need hospitalization.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m. – Mayor Nelson is sending a request for more supplies as we are now a hot spot for coronavirus.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:14 a.m. on April 29, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 5 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 14 – – Dallam 10 – 1 Deaf Smith 26 – 11 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 42 – 9 Hansford 5 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 13 – 2 Moore 294 3 86 Ochiltree 24 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 6 Potter 449 6 49 Quay 4 1 – Randall 205 3 52 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 8 – – Sherman 14 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 107 1 13 Union 3 – – Wheeler 6 – – TOTAL 1,298 18 259

