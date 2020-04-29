REPLAY: City of Amarillo gives update on COVID-19 response 4/29/2020

UPDATE 11:16 A.M. – Northwest Texas Hospital is reporting that 28 ventilators are being used currently. They have 40 to use but eight of them are placed around the hospital in case of emergency. That leaves just a few more to use for patients.
UPDATE 11:10 A.M. – Director of Amarillo Public Health Casie Stoughton says 654 total cases in Potter and Randall County. 205 cases in Randall County and 449 in Potter County.
UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – Mayor Nelson talks about adding extra data to the City of Amarillo’s report card. Mayor Nelson reports around 90-percent of patients do not need hospitalization.
UPDATE 11:05 a.m. – Mayor Nelson is sending a request for more supplies as we are now a hot spot for coronavirus.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo’s latest Zoom meeting on COVID-19.
Today we are joined by:
- Mayor Ginger Nelson, City of Amarillo
- City Manager Jared Miller, City of Amarillo
- Dr. Scott Milton, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo Authority/Associate Professor
- Dr. Brian Weis, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Chief Medical Officer
- Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA Health System Chief Medical Officer
- Froylan Garza, Interim Director of the Amarillo VA Health Care System
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:14 a.m. on April 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|5
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|14
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|26
|–
|11
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|42
|–
|9
|Hansford
|5
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|13
|–
|2
|Moore
|294
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|24
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|6
|Potter
|449
|6
|49
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|205
|3
|52
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|8
|–
|–
|Sherman
|14
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|107
|1
|13
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|6
|–
|–
|TOTAL
|1,298
|18
|259
