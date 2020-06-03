REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/3/2020

UPDATE: Northwest Texas Hospital has relaxed restrictions and is now allowing one guest per patient. No guests will be allowed for COVID-19 patients.

UPDATE: The city is Amarillo is reporting 164 positive COVID-19 cases from JBS in Potter/Randall counties; about 155 tests remain pending from JBS.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting replay.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:00 a.m. on June 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 33 1 23 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 55 – – Dallam 31 – 25 Deaf Smith 166 13 99 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 102 2 84 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 12 Hartley 13 2 10 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 37 – 23 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 689 13 491 Ochiltree 49 2 35 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 59 – 22 Potter 2,432 31 696 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 711 6 272 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 42 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 13 Texas 934 5 867 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 5,523 80 2,782

