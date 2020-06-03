REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/3/2020

UPDATE: Northwest Texas Hospital has relaxed restrictions and is now allowing one guest per patient. No guests will be allowed for COVID-19 patients.

UPDATE: The city is Amarillo is reporting 164 positive COVID-19 cases from JBS in Potter/Randall counties; about 155 tests remain pending from JBS.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting replay.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:00 a.m. on June 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro33123
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry55
Dallam3125
Deaf Smith1661399
Donley2726
Gray102284
Hall2
Hansford19212
Hartley13210
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3723
Lipscomb22
Moore68913491
Ochiltree49235
Oldham413
Parmer5922
Potter2,43231696
Quay512
Randall7116272
Roberts22
Roosevelt42
Sherman2521
Swisher1813
Texas9345867
Union4
Wheeler1515
TOTAL5,523802,782
