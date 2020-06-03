REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/3/2020

UPDATE: Northwest Texas Hospital has relaxed restrictions and is now allowing one guest per patient. No guests will be allowed for COVID-19 patients.
UPDATE: The city is Amarillo is reporting 164 positive COVID-19 cases from JBS in Potter/Randall counties; about 155 tests remain pending from JBS.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting replay.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:00 a.m. on June 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|33
|1
|23
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|55
|–
|–
|Dallam
|31
|–
|25
|Deaf Smith
|166
|13
|99
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|102
|2
|84
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|12
|Hartley
|13
|2
|10
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|37
|–
|23
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|689
|13
|491
|Ochiltree
|49
|2
|35
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|59
|–
|22
|Potter
|2,432
|31
|696
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|711
|6
|272
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|42
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|13
|Texas
|934
|5
|867
|Union
|4
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|5,523
|80
|2,782
