WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/10/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch live the City of Amarillo meeting on the coronavirus pandemic in the Texas panhandle.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:55 p.m. on June 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|34
|1
|29
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|62
|–
|–
|Dallam
|34
|–
|26
|Deaf Smith
|174
|13
|119
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|104
|2
|89
|Hall
|2
|–
|2
|Hardeman
|3
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|15
|Hartley
|13
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|44
|–
|28
|Lipscomb
|5
|–
|2
|Moore
|851
|13
|531
|Ochiltree
|51
|2
|38
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|88
|–
|45
|Potter
|2,766
|32
|992
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|740
|6
|352
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|45
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|22
|Swisher
|18
|–
|16
|Texas
|954
|6
|908
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,152
|84
|3,319
