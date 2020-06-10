WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/10/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildfires kicking up all over the High Plains is nothing new for people in the Texas Panhandle, but it's not very common this late in the calendar.

Michael Gittinger, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the Natonal Weather Service said, "Typically our fire season is in the winter and it peaks in February or March, and then we start to green up."