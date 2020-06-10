WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/10/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch live the City of Amarillo meeting on the coronavirus pandemic in the Texas panhandle.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:55 p.m. on June 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro34129
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle413
Curry62
Dallam3426
Deaf Smith17413119
Donley2726
Gray104289
Hall22
Hardeman3
Hansford19215
Hartley13211
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4428
Lipscomb52
Moore85113531
Ochiltree51238
Oldham412
Parmer8845
Potter2,76632992
Quay512
Randall7406352
Roberts22
Roosevelt45
Sherman2522
Swisher1816
Texas9546908
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,152843,319
