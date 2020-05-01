REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom Meeting 5/1/2020

UPDATE: According to Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton, as of 10 a.m. there are 917 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.
There are 254 cases in Randall County, that is an increase of 20 from yesterday.
There are 663 cases in Potter County, that is an increase of 91 from Thursday afternoon’s update.
The city is also reporting 120 patients have recovered from coronavirus.
The city is reporting one new death, bringing a total of 12 deaths to the counties.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response Zoom meeting.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:15 a.m. on May 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|8
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|26
|–
|11
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|52
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|327
|3
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|6
|Potter
|663
|8
|60
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|254
|3
|60
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|131
|1
|31
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,655
|20
|356
