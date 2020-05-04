REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/4/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s Zoom meeting replay on the COVID-19 response.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 10:44 a.m. on May 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|14
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|35
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|67
|–
|16
|Hansford
|4
|2
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|16
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|399
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|818
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|279
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|201
|2
|64
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|10
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,024
|28
|406
