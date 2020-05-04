REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/4/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s Zoom meeting replay on the COVID-19 response.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 10:44 a.m. on May 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam1212
Deaf Smith3511
Donley258
Gray6716
Hansford421
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter818967
Quay41
Randall279364
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas201264
Union3
Wheeler101
TOTAL2,02428406
