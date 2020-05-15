WATCH REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/15/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting replay.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:31 a.m. on May 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|20
|–
|10
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|1
|Castro
|25
|1
|11
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|Curry
|34
|–
|–
|Dallam
|19
|1
|6
|Deaf Smith
|117
|5
|21
|Donley
|26
|–
|22
|Gray
|87
|–
|34
|Hansford
|15
|2
|5
|Hartley
|9
|2
|3
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|25
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|534
|9
|218
|Ochiltree
|40
|1
|3
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|23
|3
|Potter
|1,462
|23
|255
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|477
|4
|136
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|14
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|13
|–
|8
|Texas
|541
|4
|247
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|7
|TOTAL
|3,553
|53
|1,028
