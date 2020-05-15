WATCH REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/15/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting replay.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:31 a.m. on May 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro25111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle4
Curry34
Dallam1916
Deaf Smith117521
Donley2622
Gray8734
Hansford1525
Hartley923
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2512
Lipscomb2
Moore5349218
Ochiltree4013
Oldham312
Parmer233
Potter1,46223255
Quay512
Randall4774136
Roberts22
Roosevelt14
Sherman2315
Swisher138
Texas5414247
Union3
Wheeler157
TOTAL3,553531,028
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

