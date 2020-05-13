Watch Live: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/13/2020

UPDATE 11:05 A.M. – Mayor Ginger Nelson says the best way to help the City of Amarillo is to say thank you to a city employee.

If you see anything on social media, verify that information before assuming the worse.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo coronavirus update Zoom meeting.

The meeting begins at 11.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:50 p.m. on May 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21
Beaver1910
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro23111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle3
Curry32
Dallam1613
Deaf Smith5915
Donley2621
Gray7634
Hansford1323
Hartley822
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore5359213
Ochiltree291
Oldham312
Parmer192
Potter1,32716213
Quay51
Randall4134124
Roberts22
Roosevelt12
Sherman238
Swisher125
Texas4254216
Union3
Wheeler144
TOTAL3,13442909
