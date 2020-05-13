Watch Live: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/13/2020

UPDATE 11:05 A.M. – Mayor Ginger Nelson says the best way to help the City of Amarillo is to say thank you to a city employee.
If you see anything on social media, verify that information before assuming the worse.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo coronavirus update Zoom meeting.
The meeting begins at 11.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:50 p.m. on May 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|1
|Beaver
|19
|–
|10
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|1
|Castro
|23
|1
|11
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|32
|–
|–
|Dallam
|16
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|59
|–
|15
|Donley
|26
|–
|21
|Gray
|76
|–
|34
|Hansford
|13
|2
|3
|Hartley
|8
|2
|2
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|535
|9
|213
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|19
|2
|Potter
|1,327
|16
|213
|Quay
|5
|1
|–
|Randall
|413
|4
|124
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|12
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|8
|Swisher
|12
|–
|5
|Texas
|425
|4
|216
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|14
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|3,134
|42
|909
