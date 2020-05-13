Watch Live: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/13/2020

UPDATE 11:05 A.M. – Mayor Ginger Nelson says the best way to help the City of Amarillo is to say thank you to a city employee.

If you see anything on social media, verify that information before assuming the worse.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo coronavirus update Zoom meeting.

The meeting begins at 11.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:50 p.m. on May 12, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 1 Beaver 19 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 1 Castro 23 1 11 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 3 Curry 32 – – Dallam 16 1 3 Deaf Smith 59 – 15 Donley 26 – 21 Gray 76 – 34 Hansford 13 2 3 Hartley 8 2 2 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 535 9 213 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 19 2 Potter 1,327 16 213 Quay 5 1 – Randall 413 4 124 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 12 – – Sherman 23 – 8 Swisher 12 – 5 Texas 425 4 216 Union 3 – – Wheeler 14 – 4 TOTAL 3,134 42 909

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: