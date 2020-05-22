REPLAY City of Amarillo coronavirus update Zoom meeting 5/22/2020

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo coronavirus update replay for 5/22/2020.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on May 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2417
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro29117
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth41
Cottle41
Curry44
Dallam26113
Deaf Smith141860
Donley2725
Gray95160
Hall1
Hansford1728
Hartley1225
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3217
Lipscomb22
Moore57913373
Ochiltree42320
Oldham312
Parmer3911
Potter2,20225420
Quay512
Randall6296164
Roberts22
Roosevelt28
Sherman2316
Swisher1510
Texas8204421
Union3
Wheeler1510
TOTAL4,876691,685
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss