REPLAY City of Amarillo coronavirus update Zoom meeting 5/22/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo coronavirus update replay for 5/22/2020.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on May 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|29
|1
|17
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|1
|Cottle
|4
|1
|–
|Curry
|44
|–
|–
|Dallam
|26
|1
|13
|Deaf Smith
|141
|8
|60
|Donley
|27
|–
|25
|Gray
|95
|1
|60
|Hall
|1
|–
|–
|Hansford
|17
|2
|8
|Hartley
|12
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|32
|–
|17
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|579
|13
|373
|Ochiltree
|42
|3
|20
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|39
|11
|Potter
|2,202
|25
|420
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|629
|6
|164
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|28
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|16
|Swisher
|15
|–
|10
|Texas
|820
|4
|421
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|10
|TOTAL
|4,876
|69
|1,685
