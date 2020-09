CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - West Texas A&M University announced it has received more than $2 million in grants for programs meant to increase educational attainment and rate of living wage employment among local underserved and rural populations.

The university is set to act as a base for a new AmeriCorps program, partnering with area high schools, community colleges, organizations and businesses, workforce and economic development entities to help existing systems and generate new opportunities.