Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a mostly cloudy sky with lows close to the freezing mark of 32. As the day unfolds, a gradual clearing trend is expected with the low 40’s returning by 10 am. The low 50’s will be in place by midday, while the sunny low to mid 60’s will settle in for this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 62. Wind speeds look to be light throughout the day with southwest flow of 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be decent with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s, while Monday should be seasonal with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Tuesday and Wednesday look to warm into the 70’s. No additional rain or snow is expected over this weekend or through midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable Veterans Day Weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris