AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Department of Justice is threatening to sue Texas over its new law allowing law enforcement to arrest those who cross the border illegally unless Gov. Greg Abbott reverses course and decides not to enforce it. However, the Republican state leader appears unlikely to back down based on his fiery social media posts.

In a letter obtained by KXAN, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton wrote Thursday to Abbott about Senate Bill 4, arguing it was unconstitutional and preempted by federal law. The law is set to go into effect on March 5.

Boynton said if Abbott does not refrain from enforcing the law by Jan. 3, then the federal government would “pursue all appropriate legal remedies.”

“SB 4 effectively creates a separate state immigration scheme by imposing criminal penalties for violations of federal provisions on unlawful entry and reentry into the United States…and by authorizing state judges to order the removal of noncitizens from the United States,” the letter obtained by KXAN reads. “SB 4, therefore, intrudes into a field that is occupied by the federal government and is preempted.”

Abbott signed the bill into law during an event in Brownsville, where the state is building its own border wall.

SB 4 makes it a state crime to enter Texas illegally, giving state and local law enforcement the ability to arrest those who cross between ports of entry. It would also allow Texas police to effectively deport those suspected of crossing illegally through an order obtained by a state judge. Currently, that is a power solely reserved for federal authorities.

After news broke about the DOJ possibly filing a lawsuit against the state, the governor posted his reaction Thursday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, under his personal account. He wrote, “The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration. I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America.”

Additionally, Abbott’s communications director, Renae Eze, released a statement Friday echoing previous promises to take any legal fight to uphold this law to the nation’s highest court.

“Texas is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to protect Texans and Americans from President Biden’s open border policies,” Eze said. “President Biden’s deliberate and dangerous inaction at our southern border has left Texas to fend for itself. Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law last week to help stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas as the President refuses to enforce federal immigration laws.”

However, Denise Gilman, who’s the co-director of the University of Texas School of Law’s Immigration Clinic, said the state likely won’t succeed in this potential case even with a conservative majority on the court.

“There has been a willingness on the part of this current Supreme Court to go in a different direction than what precedent would suggest, what prior decisions would suggest,” Gilman said. “With that said, I really do think that this law that the state of Texas has adopted is so clearly unconstitutional under any interpretation of existing standards that the Supreme Court will find it to be unconstitutional, particularly since the basic question, again, is one of the authority of the federal government to have control over immigration, which we really want and need to be a nationwide function.”

A group of 21 Congressional Democrats previously sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to block SB 4 from taking effect in Texas. Rep. Greg Casar of Austin, who added his name to the letter, previously told KXAN he spoke personally to Garland about issues with the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in federal court a day after Abbott signed SB 4 into law. The plaintiffs in the case include El Paso County and two immigrant rights groups, who are also arguing the law is unconstitutional and oversteps the federal government’s responsibilities. At last check Friday morning, no court hearing has been set yet.