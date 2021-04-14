UPDATE: Texas DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, injured in Bryan, TX shooting, released from hospital

BRYAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, the trooper injured in the Bryan, Texas shooting last week, has been released from an area hospital.

Trooper Tovar was injured on April 8, during a manhunt for the suspect, Larry Bollin, 27, who opened fire at a Bryan, Texas cabinet store. One man, 40-year-old Bryan resident Timothy Smith was killed in the attack, and six people were injured in the attack at the Kent Moore Cabinets Store in Bryan.