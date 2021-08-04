Update: AFD releases new information on Lenwood Drive explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some new information was released from the AFD crew who originally responded to the explosion on Lenwood Drive.

According to AFD, when the crews got to the scene the suspect, Erfan Salmanzadeh, 32, denied hearing an explosion.

The crew talked to the person who made the original report and gathered information that lead them to check the alley behind the residence.

AFD crews said they had located, what was later confirmed to be, explosive making material.

According to AFD, one neighbor said that two weeks earlier there was an explosion that was not reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas announced that Salmanzadeh, suspected of causing the explosion at a home on Lenwood Drive, was federally charged.

As of July 28, the Amarillo Police Department said it was not looking for any other suspects in this case.

The investigation is still ongoing.