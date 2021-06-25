UPDATE: 4 more arrests made in the drive-by shooting death of Chloe Vivens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four more arrests were made in the shooting death of Chole Vivens on May 30, according to detectives from the Amarillo Police Dept. Homicide Unit.

Murder warrants were obtained for Antonio Lavante Sonia, 18, Christopher Denlly Green Jr, 18, Caden Shawn Walden, 17, and Ezikedis Davis, 21, and according to the APD on June 21, Walden was taken into custody while on June 22, Davis was taken into custody. On June 23, Sonia was taken into custody and on June 24, Green surrendered himself to officers. All four suspects have been booked into Potter County Detention Center.

According to police, 18-year-old Chloe Vivens was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in a driveway on the 800 block of S Florida, at around 9:45 p.m. on May 30. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries on May 31.