Hello everyone!

This afternoon should be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with south winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming up into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out close to 91. The low to mid 90’s look possible for tomorrow with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, while Friday could be very gusty with southwest winds of 25 to 45, and highs around 90. Breezy to windy conditions will continue for Saturday with temperatures easing back into the 80s. Sunday should be nice, with highs around 84.

Regarding precipitation – hit or miss thunderstorms look possible for today and tomorrow, while Friday and Saturday could see a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. While severe weather should be limited to pulse type thunderstorms, be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris