Hello everyone!

This afternoon looks to be sunny and mild with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 50’s to mid-60’s. Tomorrow should follow suit with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s, while Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be breezy and unseasonably warm with highs near 70. The cool, seasonal 40’s and low 50’s look to return for the upcoming weekend.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected for this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris