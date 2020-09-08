United Way of Amarillo and Canyon hosted their campaign kickoff today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – $1.7 million given in 2019, and today, the United Way set a new goal for the next year. The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon hosted their campaign kickoff at Hodgetown this morning.

The organization said this year is more important than ever to donate to United Way.

The Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Maverick Boys & Girls Club, Family Support Services, The Salvation Army, and more. The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon gives each year to programs that provide for our community.

They know they’ll see an increase in need due to the pandemic.

“It is just so important for everyone in our community to help us this year. We have, every year is important but this year even more because our population that have been impacted by COVID,” said Jim Bryan, United Way board president.

The United Way gives to programs that help with education, income, health, basic needs, and poverty prevention.

