AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the United Family (UF) announced Wednesday that team members will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23 at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle building located at 3120 Eddy St.

According to a UF release, the team will be looking to speak with potential candidates interested in food service, bakery, and Starbucks positions. Potential applicants will be able to participate in some interactive exercises like taking mock Starbucks or deli orders and decorating cakes.

All applicants who interview will also receive a $5 Starbucks gift card.

The UF said prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” or “MARKETSTREETJOBS” or “AMIGOSJOBS” to 43300 to apply or they can just show up to the job fair for information or even an on-the-spot interview. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”



The United Family adds that applicants who are hired will have opportunities to access benefits of The United Family like grocery discounts, paid time off, leadership programs, college savings opportunities, and more.