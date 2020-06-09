UniFirst Corporation and Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to donate 10,000 protective face masks to local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UniFirst Corporation is partnering with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to donate 10,000 protective face masks to local businesses in need, as part of a company-wide initiative to support the small business community.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to divide and share the donated masks with a number of small businesses in their community.

The donation is part of a company-wide initiative to support business revitalization in UniFirst markets around the country, prioritizing regions where resources are not as readily available.

