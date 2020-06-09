UniFirst Corporation and Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to donate 10,000 protective face masks to local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UniFirst Corporation is partnering with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to donate 10,000 protective face masks to local businesses in need, as part of a company-wide initiative to support the small business community.
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to divide and share the donated masks with a number of small businesses in their community.
The donation is part of a company-wide initiative to support business revitalization in UniFirst markets around the country, prioritizing regions where resources are not as readily available.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo College among Top 10 finalists for the prestigious Aspen Prize
- VIDEO: Trooper rescues unconscious man from burning truck
- Trump says 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was pushed ‘could be an ANTIFA provocateur’
- Chicago officer stripped of police powers after captured flipping off protesters
- Coast Guard seizes $408 million worth of cocaine, marijuana