U.S. Senator Ted Cruz met with industry leaders in Amarillo today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, made a stop in Amarillo Thursday, meeting with local leaders at a roundtable discussion.

From agriculture and cattle producers to local energy industry leaders, Cruz wanted to discuss his concerns of the agri-business community and the Texas economy.

Cruz said farming and ranching are critical to Texas, adding that the panhandle not only contributed to feeding the state but also the country and the world.

The senator said during the roundtable, participants expressed their concerns over new taxes and legislation that’s being proposed in Washington, claiming that it would be devastating for farms, ranches, and small businesses.

“I heard a lot of concerns about the trillions of new taxes that Democrats are proposing trillions of dollars of taxes that are designed and if they go into effect, will devastate farms and ranches, and small businesses,” said Sen. Cruz. “Things like eliminating the stepped-up basis that will destroy family farms destroy ranches, shut them down, destroy the jobs that are there that will lead to the consolidation of Ag under the control of a handful of giant corporations instead of having small family farms and ranches, which has been the backbone of Texas from the very beginning.”

The senator also took time to talk about the southern border, calling it a disaster and blaming it on decisions made under the Biden Administration.

“I’ve been down to the border many, many times over the past decade. I’ve never seen it remotely this bad,” said Cruz. “I’m going to be down on the border again. I’ll be meeting with Border Patrol agents, I’ll be joining them for the midnight muster. And our border patrol agents are frustrated. They’re frustrated because they want to do their job and their political leadership won’t let them because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have handed immigration policy over to the open border radicals. That’s dangerous and Texas spread paying the price right now.”

This stop is just one of many the senator is making across the state. He said during his time touring, he has been shown all communities are different, but there is one thing that ties all Texans together: Jobs.

Cruz also went down to Lubbock to have a roundtable with local law enforcement on what his office says are the “challenges they are facing throughout West Texas.”