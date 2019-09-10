U.S. News & World Report releases regional hospital rankings, BSA 17th in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA has been named one of the Best Hospitals in Texas by U.S. News & World Report.

The regional ranking evaluated 585 hospitals in the state. Of those, only 25 met the necessary criteria to be recognized. BSA earned the number 17 spot and was the only hospital in the Texas Panhandle to make the list.

“Being the only hospital in the region to receive this honor is a reflection of the dedication of our staff and physicians to provide superior quality care to our patients,” said Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO. “Recognition like this reaffirms what we at BSA work toward each day. We are extremely proud to serve the people of the Texas Panhandle and tri-state area.”

A Best Regional Hospital is defined by U.S News and World Report as a hospital that offers a full range of services and has achieved one or both of the following:

A national ranking in one of the 12 data-driven Best Hospitals specialties.

Three or more high performing ratings in the nine Best Hospitals procedures and conditions.

BSA achieved high performing ratings for heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) conditions and colon cancer surgery.

Other hospitals that received a high performing rating Northwest Texas Hospital for Heart Failure and Physicians Surgical Hospital-Quail Creek for Knee Replacement.

U.S. News and World Report’s regional rankings serve as a resource for patients looking to make informed healthcare decisions and find the best fit for ongoing care in relation to their location. Order of the rankings are determined based on Best Hospitals Honor Roll® recognition and a points-based system that rewards specific national rankings and high-performance ratings.