U.S. News & World Report Recognizes WT Online Programs

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2020 Best Online Programs, and West Texas A&M University’s programs earned multiple recognitions in the coveted rankings. In addition to the No. 16 national ranking, the undergraduate programs at WT were ranked No. 1 in the state of Texas for the fourth consecutive year.

U.S. News & World Report announced these rankings today as a resource for students seeking information about online programs for degree completion and career advancement. Only degree-granting programs were considered for the 2020 list, and rankings were based on engagement, faculty credentials and training, services and technology and expert opinion. Academic programs at more than 400 different universities were considered in the 2020 rankings.

Seven WT online programs were recognized in the 2020 rankings and all earned a U.S. News & World Report badge of distinction, which places each program within the top 15 percent of the category ranking. The following programs were ranked nationally and at the state level.

No. 16 in US, No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Bachelor’s Programs

No. 12 in US, No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans

No. 29 in US, No. 2 in Texas – Best Online Specialized Graduate Business Program

No. 12 in US, No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Specialized Graduate Business Program for Veterans

No. 8 in US, No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Graduate Computer Information Technology Program

No. 54 in US, No. 4 in Texas – Best Online MBA Program

No. 32 in US, No. 1 in Texas – Best Online MBA Program for Veterans

The 14 programs highlighted for the undergraduate bachelor’s degree program rankings are the B.A.A.S., B.S. in communication studies, B.B.A. in computer information systems, B.S. in criminal justice, B.B.A. in law and economics, B.S. in digital collaboration and economics, B.A.A.S. in emergency management administration, B.B.A. in finance, B.B.A in general business, B.G.S. in general studies, B.S. in health sciences, B.B.A. in management, B.B.A. in marketing and B.S.N. in nursing.

The graduate programs recognized in the rankings include Master of Science in finance and economics (M.S.F.E.) as a specialized graduate business program, Master of Science in computer information systems and business analytics (M.S. C.I.S.B.A.) as a graduate technology program, and the Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) program with concentration options in management, marketing, computer information systems and healthcare management. US News and World Report Grad Computer Information Techology

The 2020 rankings represent the first time WT was recognized in the top 10 for graduate information technology. The top 10 information technology rankings include:

University of Southern California

John Hopkins University

University of Arizona

Virginia Tech University

New York University

Pennsylvania State University

Stevens Institute of Technology

West Texas A&M University

Florida State University

Boston University

The WT online rankings of the bachelor’s, specialized graduate business and M.B.A. programs for veterans were recognized with the No. 1 ranking in the state of Texas in their respective categories. Recognition for serving veterans by U.S. News & World Report is consistent with the Texas A&M University System commitment to providing a welcoming environment, quality education, and path to success for veterans, dependents, and the military community.

“We are pleased by the spotlight U.S. News and World Report annual rankings continue to shine on our online programs,” Dr. Neil Terry, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, said. “Providing innovative degree options that earn national recognition for quality, while maintaining cost effective pricing, is an institutional goal for all online programs at West Texas A&M University. Recognition as the leading institution in the state with respect to serving veterans and military families is also a source of great pride for our faculty, staff and alumni.”

