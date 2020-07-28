U.S. News & World Report names three local hospitals as High Performing for 2020-2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. News & World Report recently named BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Physicians Surgical Hospitals as high-performing hospitals for 2020-21.

BSA Health System was named as a high-performer in the following procedures and conditions: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery and heart failure. BSA was named as a top 20 hospital in Texas.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System was named as a high-performer in the following procedures and conditions: Heart Failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). NWTH was the only area hospital that had procedures ranked below average for Aortic Valve Surgery and Heart Bypass Surgery.

Physicians Surgical Hospitals was named as a high-performer in hip and knee replacements.

Hospitals ranked as high-performing are recognized for producing patient experiences and outcomes that are significantly higher than the national average. These ratings assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions on where they should receive care for common conditions and elective procedures.

For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions.

More from MyHighPlains.com: