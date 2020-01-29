U.S. Census Bureau hosting 2020 job fair today in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Census Bureau is trying to fill more than 1,000 temporary positions in the Panhandle Area to assist with the 2020 Census count. The upcoming job fair in Amarillo plans to recruit census takers, which can pay from $15 to $20 per hour, with paid training, and on a flexible schedule.

The event will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall, located at 401 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, TX 79101 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Census staff will be present to answer questions about job responsibilities and help attendees with the online application process.

Qualifications for the Census jobs include being a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old; passing a criminal background check and any current employment must be compatible with Census bureau employment. Applicants who are bilingual in English and other languages are encouraged to apply.

The U.S. Census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to take place once every 10 years. The count helps provide population numbers so congressional districts can be drawn or redrawn to reflect where people live.

In addition, the numbers are used to determine how federal government funding is allocated for services and programs. Local communities and businesses also use the population data and trends to make long-range plans.

For help in preparing for the job fair, visit Workforce Solutions Panhandle at 1206 SW 7th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79101 or call (806) 372-5521. The 2020 Census Job Fair is free and open to the public.